BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Sells 1,276 Shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lessened its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,132 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,276 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $6,372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TROW. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 435.0% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 214 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Peconic Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 260.0% in the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 216 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. 69.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, President W. Sharps Robert sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.75, for a total value of $1,060,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 472,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $83,450,391.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO William J. Stromberg sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.78, for a total transaction of $1,564,020.00. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ TROW opened at $190.21 on Tuesday. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $105.56 and a 12-month high of $192.10. The company has a market capitalization of $43.15 billion, a PE ratio of 21.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $178.06 and its 200-day moving average is $159.63.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The asset manager reported $3.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.09. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 35.92% and a return on equity of 30.52%. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 9.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $191.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Saturday, May 1st. Barclays increased their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of T. Rowe Price Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $179.00 to $181.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $181.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $166.36.

T. Rowe Price Group Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

