BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Sells 2,193 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp trimmed its holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 71,671 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,193 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $5,844,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PSX. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 27,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,895,000 after buying an additional 4,900 shares during the period. First National Bank Sioux Falls bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter worth $222,000. Stolper Co boosted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 30.1% during the 4th quarter. Stolper Co now owns 39,866 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,788,000 after buying an additional 9,232 shares during the period. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter worth $242,000. Finally, First PREMIER Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 1,220 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. 64.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on PSX shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler cut shares of Phillips 66 from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $83.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $81.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.00.

PSX opened at $85.59 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.22. Phillips 66 has a twelve month low of $43.27 and a twelve month high of $90.59. The firm has a market cap of $37.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.87, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.67.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.40) by $0.24. Phillips 66 had a negative net margin of 3.45% and a positive return on equity of 3.38%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.02 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post -0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.72%.

In other Phillips 66 news, CEO Greg C. Garland sold 158,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.50, for a total transaction of $14,027,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

