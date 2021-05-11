Broadmark Realty Capital (NYSE:BRMK) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Broadmark Realty Capital (NYSE:BRMK) issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.01), Fidelity Earnings reports. Broadmark Realty Capital had a return on equity of 5.64% and a net margin of 52.94%.

Shares of NYSE BRMK traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.91. 54,524 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 820,570. Broadmark Realty Capital has a 1 year low of $7.11 and a 1 year high of $11.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.45.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. JMP Securities assumed coverage on Broadmark Realty Capital in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Broadmark Realty Capital in a report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Broadmark Realty Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on Broadmark Realty Capital in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Broadmark Realty Capital Company Profile

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, funding, servicing, and managing a portfolio of short-term and first deed of trust loans to fund the construction, development, and investment in residential or commercial properties in the United States. It also provides short-term and first deed of trust loans secured by real estate to fund the construction and development, investment in residential or commercial properties.

