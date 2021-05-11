Brokerages Anticipate Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF) to Post $1.00 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages predict that Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF) will post earnings of $1.00 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Greif’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.02 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.96. Greif posted earnings per share of $0.95 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.3%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, June 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Greif will report full-year earnings of $3.62 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.53 to $3.70. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $4.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.48 to $4.40. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Greif.

Get Greif alerts:

Greif (NYSE:GEF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.08. Greif had a net margin of 2.41% and a return on equity of 16.08%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GEF. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Greif from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Greif from $53.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Greif from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.75.

In other news, SVP Timothy Bergwall sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.30, for a total value of $85,950.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,502,864.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Gary R. Martz sold 514 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.55, for a total transaction of $31,636.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,100 shares in the company, valued at $498,555. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 13.57% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Greif by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 6,909 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Greif by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,556 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC increased its stake in Greif by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 6,414 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Greif by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 6,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its stake in Greif by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 22,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,265,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.46% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GEF traded down $0.47 on Tuesday, reaching $63.44. 124,333 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 170,576. Greif has a fifty-two week low of $26.50 and a fifty-two week high of $66.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $59.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.34. The firm has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.16.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 19th were issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. Greif’s payout ratio is 54.66%.

About Greif

Greif, Inc produces and sells industrial packaging products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Rigid Industrial Packaging & Services; Paper Packaging & Services; Flexible Products & Services; and Land Management. The Rigid Industrial Packaging & Services segment offers rigid industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services.

Recommended Story: Stop Order Uses For Individual Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Greif (GEF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Greif Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greif and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.