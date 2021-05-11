Brokerages Anticipate Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF) to Post $1.00 Earnings Per Share

Posted by on May 11th, 2021

Brokerages predict that Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF) will post earnings of $1.00 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Greif’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.02 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.96. Greif posted earnings per share of $0.95 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.3%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, June 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Greif will report full-year earnings of $3.62 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.53 to $3.70. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $4.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.48 to $4.40. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Greif.

Greif (NYSE:GEF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.08. Greif had a net margin of 2.41% and a return on equity of 16.08%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GEF. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Greif from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Greif from $53.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Greif from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.75.

In other news, SVP Timothy Bergwall sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.30, for a total value of $85,950.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,502,864.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Gary R. Martz sold 514 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.55, for a total transaction of $31,636.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,100 shares in the company, valued at $498,555. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 13.57% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Greif by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 6,909 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Greif by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,556 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC increased its stake in Greif by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 6,414 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Greif by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 6,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its stake in Greif by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 22,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,265,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.46% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GEF traded down $0.47 on Tuesday, reaching $63.44. 124,333 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 170,576. Greif has a fifty-two week low of $26.50 and a fifty-two week high of $66.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $59.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.34. The firm has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.16.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 19th were issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. Greif’s payout ratio is 54.66%.

About Greif

Greif, Inc produces and sells industrial packaging products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Rigid Industrial Packaging & Services; Paper Packaging & Services; Flexible Products & Services; and Land Management. The Rigid Industrial Packaging & Services segment offers rigid industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services.

Recommended Story: Stop Order Uses For Individual Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Greif (GEF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Greif Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greif and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit