Brokerages Anticipate Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) Will Post Earnings of $1.20 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) to post $1.20 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Sandy Spring Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.30 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.10. Sandy Spring Bancorp posted earnings of $0.15 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 700%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Sandy Spring Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $4.86 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.82 to $4.90. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.42 to $3.75. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Sandy Spring Bancorp.

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.56. Sandy Spring Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.29% and a net margin of 14.12%. The firm had revenue of $133.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 61.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Piper Sandler upgraded Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

SASR traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $46.74. 1,779 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 171,427. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. Sandy Spring Bancorp has a one year low of $18.79 and a one year high of $48.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.40, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.23.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 11th. Sandy Spring Bancorp’s payout ratio is 39.02%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SASR. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 108,438 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,503,000 after acquiring an additional 18,817 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Family Firm Inc. bought a new stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $999,000. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $320,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.89% of the company’s stock.

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sandy Spring Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, mortgage, private banking, and trust services to individuals and businesses. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Insurance, and Investment Management.

