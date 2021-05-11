Brokerages Anticipate Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) to Post $0.19 EPS

Equities analysts expect Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.19 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Viavi Solutions’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.18 and the highest is $0.20. Viavi Solutions posted earnings of $0.18 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Viavi Solutions will report full-year earnings of $0.79 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.78 to $0.80. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.76 to $0.87. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Viavi Solutions.

Get Viavi Solutions alerts:

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $303.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.53 million. Viavi Solutions had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 18.19%. The company’s revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Viavi Solutions from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Viavi Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Viavi Solutions from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Viavi Solutions from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, MKM Partners assumed coverage on shares of Viavi Solutions in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.50.

Shares of Viavi Solutions stock opened at $16.18 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.84, a current ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Viavi Solutions has a twelve month low of $10.44 and a twelve month high of $17.13. The stock has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.13 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.33 and its 200 day moving average is $15.28.

In related news, SVP Gary W. Staley sold 1,991 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.95, for a total transaction of $33,747.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy Campos sold 30,801 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.53, for a total transaction of $509,140.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 136,326 shares of company stock valued at $2,255,546 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Viavi Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $44,748,000. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in Viavi Solutions by 276.0% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 4,043,046 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $60,545,000 after acquiring an additional 2,967,783 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Viavi Solutions by 93.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,938,207 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $88,925,000 after acquiring an additional 2,868,533 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Viavi Solutions by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 3,028,988 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $45,359,000 after acquiring an additional 487,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Viavi Solutions in the 4th quarter worth $7,239,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.21% of the company’s stock.

Viavi Solutions Company Profile

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions to communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government, civil, military, and avionics customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Network Enablement (NE), Service Enablement (SE), and Optical Security and Performance Products (OSP) segments.

Read More: What is operating income?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Viavi Solutions (VIAV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Viavi Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viavi Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.