Brokerages Expect Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI) to Post $0.28 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.28 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Commercial Vehicle Group’s earnings. Commercial Vehicle Group posted earnings of ($0.24) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 216.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Commercial Vehicle Group will report full year earnings of $1.21 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.07 to $1.29. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.31 to $1.76. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Commercial Vehicle Group.

Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.20. Commercial Vehicle Group had a negative net margin of 5.85% and a negative return on equity of 7.44%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CVGI. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Commercial Vehicle Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Commercial Vehicle Group from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.50.

CVGI traded down $0.73 during trading on Thursday, hitting $12.45. 13,219 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 287,638. The company has a market cap of $410.05 million, a PE ratio of -10.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 3.40. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.91. Commercial Vehicle Group has a 1 year low of $1.44 and a 1 year high of $13.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,484,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,321,000 after buying an additional 138,990 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 635,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,136,000 after buying an additional 39,389 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group by 135.4% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 4,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group by 113.3% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 427,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,122,000 after acquiring an additional 226,889 shares during the last quarter. 51.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Commercial Vehicle Group Company Profile

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, produces, and sells components and assemblies to the global vehicle and the U.S. technology integrator markets in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific regions. It operates in two segments, Electrical Systems and Global Seating.

