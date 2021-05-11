Brokerages Expect Falcon Minerals Co. (NASDAQ:FLMN) Will Post Earnings of $0.05 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Falcon Minerals Co. (NASDAQ:FLMN) will announce earnings of $0.05 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Falcon Minerals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.03 to $0.06. Falcon Minerals reported earnings of ($0.01) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 600%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Falcon Minerals will report full-year earnings of $0.16 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.10 to $0.20. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.12 to $0.26. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Falcon Minerals.

Falcon Minerals (NASDAQ:FLMN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.06). Falcon Minerals had a return on equity of 1.90% and a net margin of 10.72%.

FLMN has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Falcon Minerals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Falcon Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:FLMN traded up $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.94. 223,316 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 297,357. The stock has a market capitalization of $425.37 million, a P/E ratio of 48.50 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.75. Falcon Minerals has a 12-month low of $1.82 and a 12-month high of $5.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.57.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This is an increase from Falcon Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 24th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.10%. Falcon Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is 96.77%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FLMN. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in Falcon Minerals during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA purchased a new position in Falcon Minerals during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in Falcon Minerals by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 118,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 8,737 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Falcon Minerals by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,007,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,475,000 after buying an additional 106,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc purchased a new position in Falcon Minerals during the 4th quarter worth $81,000. Institutional investors own 31.77% of the company’s stock.

Falcon Minerals Company Profile

Falcon Minerals Corporation acquires and owns mineral, royalty, and over-riding royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in North America. It owns interests covering approximately 256,000 gross unit acres in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk in Karnes, DeWitt, and Gonzales Counties in Texas, as well as approximately 75,000 gross unit acres in the Marcellus Shale across Pennsylvania, Ohio, and West Virginia.

