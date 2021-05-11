Brokerages Expect KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $597.85 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) to announce $597.85 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for KAR Auction Services’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $610.81 million and the lowest is $586.60 million. KAR Auction Services reported sales of $419.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 42.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that KAR Auction Services will report full year sales of $2.40 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.31 billion to $2.52 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $2.57 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.47 billion to $2.70 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow KAR Auction Services.

Get KAR Auction Services alerts:

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $581.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $557.55 million. KAR Auction Services had a return on equity of 6.50% and a net margin of 1.61%. The business’s revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.09 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist downgraded KAR Auction Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of KAR Auction Services from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KAR Auction Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $16.00 target price (down previously from $23.00) on shares of KAR Auction Services in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.25.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in KAR Auction Services by 49.0% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,129 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in KAR Auction Services by 50.8% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,410 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 1,485 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in KAR Auction Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $216,000. Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new stake in KAR Auction Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new stake in KAR Auction Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $281,000.

Shares of NYSE:KAR traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.59. 3,758,842 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,430,600. The stock has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 117.27, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. KAR Auction Services has a twelve month low of $10.28 and a twelve month high of $20.85. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.99.

About KAR Auction Services

KAR Auction Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides used vehicle auctions and related vehicle remarketing services for the automotive industry in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, ADESA Auctions and AFC. The ADESA Auctions segment offers whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry through online auctions and auction facilities.

Further Reading: Why is the ROA ratio important?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on KAR Auction Services (KAR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for KAR Auction Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KAR Auction Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.