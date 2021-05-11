Brokerages Expect LightPath Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTH) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $10.00 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that LightPath Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTH) will post sales of $10.00 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for LightPath Technologies’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $9.91 million and the highest is $10.08 million. LightPath Technologies posted sales of $9.11 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that LightPath Technologies will report full-year sales of $39.05 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $38.90 million to $39.19 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $43.61 million, with estimates ranging from $42.81 million to $44.41 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for LightPath Technologies.

LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.03). LightPath Technologies had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 7.46%.

LPTH has been the subject of several research reports. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of LightPath Technologies in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on LightPath Technologies in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.50 target price for the company. Alliance Global Partners reduced their target price on LightPath Technologies from $5.50 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut LightPath Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

LPTH opened at $2.53 on Tuesday. LightPath Technologies has a 1-year low of $1.95 and a 1-year high of $5.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.63 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.88 and a 200-day moving average of $3.35.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in LightPath Technologies by 2.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 319,306 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $990,000 after buying an additional 8,752 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in LightPath Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in LightPath Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $131,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in LightPath Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $404,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in LightPath Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.27% of the company’s stock.

LightPath Technologies Company Profile

LightPath Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes optical components and assemblies. The company offers precision molded glass aspheric optics, molded and diamond-turned infrared aspheric lenses, and other optical components used to produce products that manipulate light. Its products are used in defense products, medical devices, laser aided industrial tools, automotive safety applications, barcode scanners, optical data storage, hybrid fiber coax datacom, telecommunications, machine vision and sensors, and other industries.

