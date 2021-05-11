Brokerages Expect Luminex Co. (NASDAQ:LMNX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $117.74 Million

Posted by on May 11th, 2021

Brokerages expect Luminex Co. (NASDAQ:LMNX) to post $117.74 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Luminex’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $119.00 million and the lowest is $115.29 million. Luminex reported sales of $109.52 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Luminex will report full-year sales of $479.95 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $479.53 million to $480.22 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $532.65 million, with estimates ranging from $513.60 million to $562.05 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Luminex.

Luminex (NASDAQ:LMNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $111.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.57 million. Luminex had a return on equity of 3.75% and a net margin of 4.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have weighed in on LMNX shares. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price objective (down from $38.00) on shares of Luminex in a research note on Monday, April 19th. BTIG Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Luminex in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Luminex from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Luminex currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.50.

In other news, CFO Harriss T. Currie sold 5,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.35, for a total transaction of $172,263.75. Company insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in Luminex during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Luminex during the fourth quarter valued at $139,000. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA purchased a new stake in Luminex in the first quarter worth about $201,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in Luminex in the first quarter worth about $229,000. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC bought a new position in Luminex in the first quarter worth about $245,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Luminex stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $36.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,049,779. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 5.01 and a current ratio of 6.45. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.41. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 94.08 and a beta of 0.61. Luminex has a 52 week low of $20.61 and a 52 week high of $41.69.

Luminex Company Profile

Luminex Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells proprietary biological testing technologies and products for the diagnostics, pharmaceutical, and research industries worldwide. Its products include Luminex 100/200 that integrates fluidics, optics, and digital signal processing; FLEXMAP 3D system for use as a general laboratory instrument; MAGPIX system, a multiplexing analyzer for qualitative and quantitative analysis of proteins and nucleic acids; MicroPlex, MagPlex, xTAG, SeroMAP, and calibration and control microspheres; xPONENT, a software suite to simplify laboratory workflow and enhance productivity; and TDAS, an analysis program designed for development and optimization of nucleic acid assays.

Further Reading: Dividend Yield

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Luminex (LMNX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Luminex (NASDAQ:LMNX)

Receive News & Ratings for Luminex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luminex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit