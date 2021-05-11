Brokerages Expect Luminex Co. (NASDAQ:LMNX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $117.74 Million

Brokerages expect Luminex Co. (NASDAQ:LMNX) to post $117.74 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Luminex’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $119.00 million and the lowest is $115.29 million. Luminex reported sales of $109.52 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Luminex will report full-year sales of $479.95 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $479.53 million to $480.22 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $532.65 million, with estimates ranging from $513.60 million to $562.05 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Luminex.

Luminex (NASDAQ:LMNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $111.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.57 million. Luminex had a return on equity of 3.75% and a net margin of 4.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have weighed in on LMNX shares. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price objective (down from $38.00) on shares of Luminex in a research note on Monday, April 19th. BTIG Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Luminex in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Luminex from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Luminex currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.50.

In other news, CFO Harriss T. Currie sold 5,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.35, for a total transaction of $172,263.75. Company insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in Luminex during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Luminex during the fourth quarter valued at $139,000. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA purchased a new stake in Luminex in the first quarter worth about $201,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in Luminex in the first quarter worth about $229,000. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC bought a new position in Luminex in the first quarter worth about $245,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Luminex stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $36.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,049,779. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 5.01 and a current ratio of 6.45. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.41. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 94.08 and a beta of 0.61. Luminex has a 52 week low of $20.61 and a 52 week high of $41.69.

Luminex Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells proprietary biological testing technologies and products for the diagnostics, pharmaceutical, and research industries worldwide. Its products include Luminex 100/200 that integrates fluidics, optics, and digital signal processing; FLEXMAP 3D system for use as a general laboratory instrument; MAGPIX system, a multiplexing analyzer for qualitative and quantitative analysis of proteins and nucleic acids; MicroPlex, MagPlex, xTAG, SeroMAP, and calibration and control microspheres; xPONENT, a software suite to simplify laboratory workflow and enhance productivity; and TDAS, an analysis program designed for development and optimization of nucleic acid assays.

