Brokerages Expect Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) Will Post Earnings of $3.98 Per Share

Posted by on May 11th, 2021

Wall Street analysts expect Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) to report earnings of $3.98 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Martin Marietta Materials’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $3.81 and the highest estimate coming in at $4.18. Martin Marietta Materials posted earnings per share of $3.49 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 14%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Martin Marietta Materials will report full year earnings of $12.16 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.20 to $13.30. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $13.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.76 to $14.86. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Martin Marietta Materials.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The construction company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $982.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $968.53 million. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 14.38%. Martin Marietta Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share.

MLM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $275.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Martin Marietta Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $360.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $372.00 to $408.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $230.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $289.24.

In related news, CEO C Howard Nye sold 3,052 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.06, for a total transaction of $1,022,603.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 101,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,916,783.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MLM. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Martin Marietta Materials during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 33.7% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 139 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. 97.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE MLM traded up $1.75 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $377.14. 295,214 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 507,091. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Martin Marietta Materials has a fifty-two week low of $151.94 and a fifty-two week high of $383.71. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $347.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $307.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.52 billion, a PE ratio of 35.25, a P/E/G ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 0.69.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.41%.

Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement used in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

