Brokerages Expect MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $60.16 Million

Equities analysts predict that MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG) will post $60.16 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for MiMedx Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $59.01 million and the highest is $61.30 million. MiMedx Group reported sales of $53.65 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that MiMedx Group will report full year sales of $240.99 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $239.44 million to $242.53 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $268.66 million, with estimates ranging from $264.36 million to $272.96 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover MiMedx Group.

MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.10. MiMedx Group had a negative return on equity of 404.08% and a negative net margin of 37.28%.

Separately, HC Wainwright began coverage on MiMedx Group in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Gleason Group Inc. purchased a new stake in MiMedx Group in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in MiMedx Group in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Investors Research Corp purchased a new stake in MiMedx Group in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new stake in MiMedx Group in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in MiMedx Group in the third quarter worth about $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MDXG traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 561,244. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a current ratio of 2.99. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.06 and a beta of 1.71. MiMedx Group has a 12 month low of $3.35 and a 12 month high of $12.87. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.29.

About MiMedx Group

MiMedx Group, Inc develops and distributes placental tissue allografts for various sectors of healthcare. It processes the human placental tissues utilizing its patented and proprietary PURION process to produce allografts. The company's patented and proprietary processing method employs aseptic processing techniques in addition to terminal sterilization.

