Brokerages Expect Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.23 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) to announce sales of $1.23 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Vertiv’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.23 billion and the lowest is $1.22 billion. Vertiv reported sales of $1.01 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.8%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Vertiv will report full-year sales of $4.94 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.93 billion to $4.94 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $5.13 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.09 billion to $5.17 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Vertiv.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Vertiv’s revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

VRT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Vertiv in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vertiv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Vertiv from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Vertiv from $25.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.44.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in Vertiv by 44.6% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 849 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Vertiv by 3,725.3% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 3,688 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Vertiv during the 4th quarter valued at about $75,000. Hudock Inc. grew its position in shares of Vertiv by 99.7% during the 4th quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 4,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 2,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in shares of Vertiv during the 4th quarter valued at about $93,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.46% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VRT traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $22.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,193,773. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.87. Vertiv has a 52-week low of $10.75 and a 52-week high of $23.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.57 and a 200-day moving average of $19.96.

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

