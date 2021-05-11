Brokerages Expect XOMA Co. (NASDAQ:XOMA) to Announce -$0.13 EPS

Analysts forecast that XOMA Co. (NASDAQ:XOMA) will announce earnings of ($0.13) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for XOMA’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.10) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.16). XOMA posted earnings of ($0.33) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 60.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that XOMA will report full-year earnings of ($0.28) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.52) to $0.04. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.02) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.37) to $0.65. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow XOMA.

XOMA (NASDAQ:XOMA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.55). XOMA had a negative net margin of 102.23% and a negative return on equity of 28.83%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of XOMA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. TheStreet raised shares of XOMA from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of XOMA from $30.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th.

NASDAQ:XOMA opened at $30.62 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $37.31 and a 200-day moving average of $36.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $344.72 million, a P/E ratio of -27.59 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 4.63, a current ratio of 4.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. XOMA has a twelve month low of $15.48 and a twelve month high of $46.32.

In other news, Director Bvf Partners L. P/Il sold 569,797 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.36, for a total transaction of $21,857,412.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 9.89% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of XOMA. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of XOMA by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 477,053 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $21,053,000 after purchasing an additional 26,836 shares during the last quarter. Cannell Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of XOMA in the fourth quarter worth approximately $506,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of XOMA by 82.5% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 21,915 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $967,000 after purchasing an additional 9,908 shares during the last quarter. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of XOMA in the fourth quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in shares of XOMA in the fourth quarter worth approximately $243,000. Institutional investors own 57.21% of the company’s stock.

XOMA Company Profile

XOMA Corporation, a biotech royalty aggregator, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company has a pipeline of monoclonal antibodies and technologies to license to pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to further their clinical development.

