Brokerages Set Airbus SE (EPA:AIR) Target Price at €110.31

Airbus SE (EPA:AIR) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is €110.31 ($129.77).

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AIR shares. Barclays set a €113.00 ($132.94) price objective on Airbus and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €135.00 ($158.82) price objective on Airbus and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group set a €101.00 ($118.82) price objective on Airbus and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Nord/LB set a €115.00 ($135.29) price objective on Airbus and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €90.00 ($105.88) target price on Airbus and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th.

Shares of EPA AIR traded down €0.01 ($0.01) during trading on Tuesday, reaching €98.36 ($115.72). 1,031,069 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,310,000. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €99.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is €91.59. Airbus has a 12-month low of €68.28 ($80.33) and a 12-month high of €99.97 ($117.61).

Airbus SE designs, manufactures, and distributes aerospace products and solutions in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The company's Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

