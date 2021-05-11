Brokerages Set Airbus SE (EPA:AIR) Target Price at €110.31

Posted by on May 11th, 2021

Airbus SE (EPA:AIR) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is €110.31 ($129.77).

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AIR shares. Barclays set a €113.00 ($132.94) price objective on Airbus and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €135.00 ($158.82) price objective on Airbus and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group set a €101.00 ($118.82) price objective on Airbus and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Nord/LB set a €115.00 ($135.29) price objective on Airbus and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €90.00 ($105.88) target price on Airbus and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th.

Shares of EPA AIR traded down €0.01 ($0.01) during trading on Tuesday, reaching €98.36 ($115.72). 1,031,069 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,310,000. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €99.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is €91.59. Airbus has a 12-month low of €68.28 ($80.33) and a 12-month high of €99.97 ($117.61).

Airbus Company Profile

Airbus SE designs, manufactures, and distributes aerospace products and solutions in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The company's Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

Read More: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Analyst Recommendations for Airbus (EPA:AIR)

Receive News & Ratings for Airbus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit