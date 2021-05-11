Brokerages Set BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) Price Target at $58.35

BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $58.06.

Several analysts have recently commented on BCE shares. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of BCE in a research report on Sunday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of BCE from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Desjardins upped their price objective on shares of BCE from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of BCE from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of BCE from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th.

BCE traded down $0.41 on Tuesday, hitting $48.74. 1,385,132 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,390,899. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is $46.56 and its 200 day moving average is $44.22. BCE has a fifty-two week low of $37.73 and a fifty-two week high of $49.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.39.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $5.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.63 billion. BCE had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 16.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that BCE will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.7072 dividend. This is an increase from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.80%. BCE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 99.24%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new position in BCE in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in BCE by 67,500.0% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 676 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in BCE in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in BCE during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in BCE during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 45.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services.

