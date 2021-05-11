Brokerages Set Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Target Price at $50.58

Posted by on May 11th, 2021

Shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $50.58.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CPB shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Campbell Soup from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th.

NYSE CPB traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $49.99. 135,022 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,356,800. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.07. Campbell Soup has a 1 year low of $44.53 and a 1 year high of $54.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $15.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 0.51.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 37.44% and a net margin of 20.02%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Campbell Soup will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 8th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 7th. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio is 50.17%.

In other news, EVP Craig Slavtcheff sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.88, for a total transaction of $342,160.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,799,272.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 35.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its stake in Campbell Soup by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 646,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,508,000 after acquiring an additional 53,893 shares in the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank purchased a new stake in Campbell Soup during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,003,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Campbell Soup by 121.6% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 482,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,253,000 after acquiring an additional 264,642 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Managed Asset Portfolios LLC raised its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC now owns 343,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,590,000 after buying an additional 6,915 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.48% of the company’s stock.

About Campbell Soup

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and market food and beverage products. It operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada. This segment provides Campbell's condensed and ready-to-serve soups; Swanson broth and stocks; Pacific Foods broth, soups, and non-dairy beverages; Prego pasta sauces; Pace Mexican sauces; Campbell's gravies, pasta, beans, and dinner sauces; Swanson canned poultry; Plum baby food and snacks; V8 juices and beverages; V8 juices and beverages; and Campbell's tomato juice.

Further Reading: Channel Trading

Analyst Recommendations for Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

Receive News & Ratings for Campbell Soup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Campbell Soup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit