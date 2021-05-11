Brokerages Set Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Target Price at $50.58

Shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $50.58.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CPB shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Campbell Soup from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th.

NYSE CPB traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $49.99. 135,022 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,356,800. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.07. Campbell Soup has a 1 year low of $44.53 and a 1 year high of $54.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $15.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 0.51.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 37.44% and a net margin of 20.02%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Campbell Soup will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 8th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 7th. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio is 50.17%.

In other news, EVP Craig Slavtcheff sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.88, for a total transaction of $342,160.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,799,272.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 35.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its stake in Campbell Soup by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 646,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,508,000 after acquiring an additional 53,893 shares in the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank purchased a new stake in Campbell Soup during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,003,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Campbell Soup by 121.6% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 482,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,253,000 after acquiring an additional 264,642 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Managed Asset Portfolios LLC raised its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC now owns 343,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,590,000 after buying an additional 6,915 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.48% of the company’s stock.

About Campbell Soup

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and market food and beverage products. It operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada. This segment provides Campbell's condensed and ready-to-serve soups; Swanson broth and stocks; Pacific Foods broth, soups, and non-dairy beverages; Prego pasta sauces; Pace Mexican sauces; Campbell's gravies, pasta, beans, and dinner sauces; Swanson canned poultry; Plum baby food and snacks; V8 juices and beverages; V8 juices and beverages; and Campbell's tomato juice.

