Brokerages Set Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR) Target Price at $172.00

Shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $172.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ASR shares. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $201.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $165.00 in a report on Sunday, April 11th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ASR. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 20.0% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 11,307 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,886 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. in the fourth quarter valued at about $288,000. Veracity Capital LLC acquired a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. in the fourth quarter valued at about $205,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. in the fourth quarter valued at about $240,000. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. in the fourth quarter valued at about $473,000. 21.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ASR stock traded down $1.97 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $183.62. 3,549 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,383. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 3.99 and a quick ratio of 3.99. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $177.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $164.70. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. has a one year low of $95.80 and a one year high of $193.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 1.30.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported $3.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $2.14. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. had a net margin of 22.58% and a return on equity of 7.14%. The firm had revenue of $204.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.61 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. holds concessions to operate, maintain, and develop airports in the southeast region of Mexico. The company operates nine airports that are located in the cities of CancÃºn, Cozumel, MÃ©rida, Huatulco, Oaxaca, Veracruz, Villahermosa, Tapachula, and Minatitlan.

