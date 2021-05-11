Brokerages Set K-Bro Linen Inc. (TSE:KBL) Target Price at C$42.57

Shares of K-Bro Linen Inc. (TSE:KBL) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$42.57.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on KBL shares. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of K-Bro Linen from C$46.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of K-Bro Linen from C$40.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. National Bank Financial lowered shares of K-Bro Linen from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from C$35.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Leede Jones Gab reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of K-Bro Linen in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of K-Bro Linen from C$48.00 to C$54.00 and gave the company a “tender” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd.

K-Bro Linen stock traded down C$0.22 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$43.77. 13,217 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,841. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$42.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$38.00. K-Bro Linen has a 52 week low of C$24.00 and a 52 week high of C$47.22. The stock has a market capitalization of C$467.33 million and a PE ratio of 122.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.73.

K-Bro Linen (TSE:KBL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 18th. The company reported C$0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.08 by C$0.12. The firm had revenue of C$50.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$48.10 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that K-Bro Linen will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, February 28th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. K-Bro Linen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 335.20%.

K-Bro Linen Company Profile

K-Bro Linen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides laundry and linen services to healthcare institutions, hotels, and other commercial organizations in Canada and the United Kingdom. Its services include processing, management, and distribution of general and operating room linens, such as sheets, blankets, towels, tablecloths, surgical gowns, and drapes and other linens.

