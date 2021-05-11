Brokerages Set Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTI) Price Target at $10.30

Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTI) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.30.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PSTI. Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on shares of Pluristem Therapeutics in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.50 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Pluristem Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday.

Shares of NASDAQ:PSTI traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.85. The stock had a trading volume of 249,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 660,165. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.49 and its 200 day moving average is $6.89. Pluristem Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $3.67 and a 12 month high of $12.15.

Pluristem Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.22). On average, equities analysts forecast that Pluristem Therapeutics will post -1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PSTI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Pluristem Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Pluristem Therapeutics by 389.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,808 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 7,806 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Pluristem Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $57,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Pluristem Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $142,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Pluristem Therapeutics by 583.3% in the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 41,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 35,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.95% of the company’s stock.

Pluristem Therapeutics Company Profile

Pluristem Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage company, which engages in cell therapy development. It develops placenta-based cell therapy product candidates for the treatment of multiple ischemic, inflammatory and hematologic conditions. The firm focuses on the development, clinical trials and manufacturing of cell therapeutics and related technologies.

