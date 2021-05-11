Brokerages Set Provention Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB) PT at $19.75

Provention Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.75.

PRVB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on shares of Provention Bio from $25.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $10.00 target price (down from $25.00) on shares of Provention Bio in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Provention Bio in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Provention Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Provention Bio from $26.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 15th.

NASDAQ:PRVB traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,060,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,286,339. Provention Bio has a 1 year low of $6.14 and a 1 year high of $20.05. The stock has a market cap of $436.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.62 and a beta of 3.34. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.43.

Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.04). On average, equities research analysts predict that Provention Bio will post -1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Provention Bio by 83.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 60,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $782,000 after buying an additional 27,774 shares in the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC raised its holdings in Provention Bio by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 247,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,186,000 after acquiring an additional 16,243 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Provention Bio by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 33,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,000 after acquiring an additional 5,990 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Provention Bio by 54.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 53,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $898,000 after acquiring an additional 18,791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Provention Bio in the 4th quarter valued at about $326,000. 39.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Provention Bio

Provention Bio, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics and solutions to intercept and prevent immune-mediated diseases. Its products candidates include PRV-031 teplizumab and monoclonal antibodies (mAb) that is in Phase III clinical trial for the interception of type one diabetes (T1D); PRV-6527, an oral CSF-1R inhibitor, which has completed Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of Crohn's disease; PRV-3279, which has completed Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of lupus; PRV-101, a coxsackie virus B (CVB) vaccine for the prevention of acute CVB infections and onset of T1D; and PRV-015, which is in phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of gluten-free diet non-responding celiac disease.

Analyst Recommendations for Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB)

