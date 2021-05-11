Brokers Issue Forecasts for Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:RIGL)

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) – Equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald cut their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a report issued on Thursday, May 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst K. Kluska now expects that the biotechnology company will earn ($0.16) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($0.05). Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Rigel Pharmaceuticals’ FY2022 earnings at ($0.44) EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.25.

RIGL opened at $3.17 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a current ratio of 2.92. Rigel Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $1.71 and a twelve month high of $5.50. The firm has a market cap of $539.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.13 and a beta of 1.48.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.21. Rigel Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 26.25% and a negative return on equity of 44.96%. The business had revenue of $81.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.06 million.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new position in Rigel Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,054,778 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,692,000 after purchasing an additional 22,508 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 88.6% in the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 134,746 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $471,000 after acquiring an additional 63,289 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 469.9% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 436,450 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,528,000 after acquiring an additional 359,871 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 80.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,225,303 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $18,288,000 after acquiring an additional 2,329,590 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.04% of the company’s stock.

About Rigel Pharmaceuticals

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops small molecule drugs to treat hematologic disorders, cancer, and rare immune diseases. The company offers Tavalisse, an oral spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with chronic immune thrombocytopenia.

