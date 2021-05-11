Brokers Offer Predictions for 10x Genomics, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:TXG)

10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) – Stock analysts at William Blair upped their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of 10x Genomics in a note issued to investors on Thursday, May 6th. William Blair analyst B. Weinstein now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.24) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.27). William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for 10x Genomics’ Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.67) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.05) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.46) EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 10x Genomics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of 10x Genomics from $155.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of 10x Genomics from $145.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of 10x Genomics from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of 10x Genomics from $195.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $183.70.

Shares of TXG opened at $134.84 on Monday. 10x Genomics has a 1 year low of $72.04 and a 1 year high of $203.25. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $183.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $166.88. The firm has a market cap of $14.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -99.88 and a beta of 1.39.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.16. 10x Genomics had a negative net margin of 51.27% and a negative return on equity of 19.98%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in 10x Genomics by 3,665.8% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 258,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,776,000 after buying an additional 251,583 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of 10x Genomics by 11.4% during the first quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,340,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in shares of 10x Genomics by 1.7% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in shares of 10x Genomics during the first quarter worth $795,000. Finally, Pictet & Cie Europe SA bought a new stake in shares of 10x Genomics during the first quarter worth $379,000. 68.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other 10x Genomics news, CEO Serge Saxonov sold 15,000 shares of 10x Genomics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.81, for a total transaction of $2,937,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 885,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $173,424,217.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Benjamin J. Hindson sold 41,666 shares of 10x Genomics stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.54, for a total transaction of $7,689,043.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 78,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,449,851.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 200,832 shares of company stock valued at $37,314,619. 13.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

10x Genomics Company Profile

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

