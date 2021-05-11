Brookfield Asset Management (BAM) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 13th. Analysts expect Brookfield Asset Management to post earnings of $0.44 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.37. Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 0.11% and a return on equity of 0.06%. The firm had revenue of $17.09 billion during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. On average, analysts expect Brookfield Asset Management to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:BAM opened at $46.05 on Tuesday. Brookfield Asset Management has a 52 week low of $29.09 and a 52 week high of $47.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $72.64 billion, a PE ratio of -1,255.45 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $45.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.21.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This is an increase from Brookfield Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.81%.

BAM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. TheStreet raised shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.69.

About Brookfield Asset Management

Brookfield Asset Management is a leading global alternative asset manager and one of the largest investors in real assets. Our investment focus is on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and private equity assets. Our objective is to generate attractive long-term risk-adjusted returns for the benefit of our clients and shareholders.

