Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’ (BIP.UN) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at Raymond James

Raymond James restated their outperform rating on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (TSE:BIP.UN) (NYSE:BIP) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a C$79.00 target price on the stock.

BIP.UN has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners to C$61.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners to C$59.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th.

TSE BIP.UN opened at C$64.74 on Monday. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has a 12 month low of C$52.77 and a 12 month high of C$69.94. The stock has a market cap of C$19.13 billion and a P/E ratio of 93.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$67.31 and its 200-day moving average price is C$65.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.55.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, energy, and data infrastructure businesses. The Utilities segment operates approximately 2,000 kilometers (km) of natural gas transportation pipelines in the states of Rio de Janeiro, Sao Paulo, and Minas Gerais; approximately 2,200 km of electricity transmission lines in North and South America; and approximately 6.6 million electricity and natural gas connections and 1.1 million smart meters, as well as operates metallurgical coal export terminals.

