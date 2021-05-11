Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) Given a $65.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Raymond James set a $65.00 target price on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) in a report released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

BIP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Barclays boosted their price target on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $56.27.

Get Brookfield Infrastructure Partners alerts:

BIP opened at $53.55 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $15.81 billion, a PE ratio of -198.33 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50 day moving average of $53.97 and a 200-day moving average of $51.55. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has a 52 week low of $37.41 and a 52 week high of $55.54.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.60). The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a net margin of 1.14% and a return on equity of 0.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 31st will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.81%. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s payout ratio is 2,085.71%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 1,972.5% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 242,549 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,940,000 after acquiring an additional 230,846 shares in the last quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the first quarter valued at about $290,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 5.0% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,948,825 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $476,522,000 after buying an additional 428,141 shares in the last quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the first quarter worth about $277,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the first quarter worth about $1,625,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.16% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, midstream, and data businesses in North and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The Utilities segment operates approximately 4,200 kilometers (km) of natural gas pipelines; 2,000 km of electricity transmission lines; and 6.9 million electricity and natural gas connections, as well as 1.5 million installed smart meters; and 330,000 long-term contracted sub-metering services.

Featured Article: Stock Symbol

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.