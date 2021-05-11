Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) Updates Q3 Earnings Guidance

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.65-0.75 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.53. The company issued revenue guidance of $300-320 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $274.38 million.Brooks Automation also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to 0.650-0.750 EPS.

NASDAQ:BRKS traded up $2.53 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $91.97. 1,610,624 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 907,233. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.51 and a beta of 1.97. Brooks Automation has a fifty-two week low of $36.97 and a fifty-two week high of $108.72. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $287.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $272.88 million. Brooks Automation had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 7.95%. The company’s revenue was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Brooks Automation will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Brooks Automation from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Brooks Automation from $110.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Brooks Automation from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Brooks Automation from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Brooks Automation from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $88.89.

Brooks Automation, Inc engages in the provision of automation and cryogenic solutions for multiple markets, including semiconductor capital equipment and life science biological sample management and storage. It operates through the following segments: Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group and Brooks Life Sciences Products and Brooks Life Sciences Services.

