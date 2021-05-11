Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.44 Per Share, SVB Leerink Forecasts

Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) – Analysts at SVB Leerink dropped their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Bruker in a report released on Wednesday, May 5th. SVB Leerink analyst P. Souda now anticipates that the medical research company will post earnings of $0.44 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.46. SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Bruker’s FY2021 earnings at $1.85 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.49 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.60 EPS.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical research company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $554.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $506.56 million. Bruker had a return on equity of 21.78% and a net margin of 8.04%. The business’s revenue was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on BRKR. Citigroup lifted their target price on Bruker from $57.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Bruker from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Bruker from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Bruker from $48.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.00.

NASDAQ BRKR opened at $68.52 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $66.86 and a 200-day moving average of $58.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.29. Bruker has a 52 week low of $36.82 and a 52 week high of $71.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.67.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.23%. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.19%.

In other Bruker news, Director Cynthia M. Friend sold 1,800 shares of Bruker stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.43, for a total transaction of $108,774.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,486 shares in the company, valued at $633,668.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 26.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BRKR. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Bruker by 74.2% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 399 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bruker in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bruker by 138.4% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 441 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Bruker by 128.4% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 450 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Bruker by 438.9% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 485 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.89% of the company’s stock.

Bruker Corporation develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) Life Science, BSI NANO, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

