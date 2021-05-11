BSCView (BSCV) Hits Market Capitalization of $1.90 Million

BSCView (CURRENCY:BSCV) traded down 15.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 11th. BSCView has a market capitalization of $1.90 million and approximately $117,791.00 worth of BSCView was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BSCView coin can currently be bought for about $0.16 or 0.00000282 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, BSCView has traded down 28.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get BSCView alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001753 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00002644 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $367.54 or 0.00644239 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.68 or 0.00067799 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $142.49 or 0.00249761 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00003997 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $654.73 or 0.01147630 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.13 or 0.00031780 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $439.97 or 0.00771187 BTC.

BSCView Profile

BSCView’s total supply is 125,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,801,399 coins. BSCView’s official Twitter account is @bscview

According to CryptoCompare, “Bscview provides a set of comprehensive trading tools available for Binance Smart Chain. It's designed to allow users to chart, trade and research with efficiency to maximize their profit potential. “

Buying and Selling BSCView

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BSCView directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BSCView should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BSCView using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BSCView Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BSCView and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.