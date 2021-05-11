BTIG Research Raises Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) Price Target to $210.00

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) had its price target lifted by BTIG Research from $180.00 to $210.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the online travel company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $108.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $170.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $117.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Truist raised their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $170.00 to $237.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $159.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $161.19.

Get Expedia Group alerts:

Shares of EXPE opened at $173.09 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.90 billion, a PE ratio of -11.08 and a beta of 1.74. The company’s 50-day moving average is $174.43 and its 200-day moving average is $145.14. Expedia Group has a fifty-two week low of $58.39 and a fifty-two week high of $187.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The online travel company reported ($2.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.86) by $0.84. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Expedia Group had a negative net margin of 30.64% and a negative return on equity of 21.33%. The company’s revenue was down 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.83) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Expedia Group will post -8.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Expedia Group news, Director Susan C. Athey sold 1,462 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.66, for a total transaction of $259,738.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $353,898.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.52, for a total transaction of $97,875.36. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,185,786.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EXPE. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in Expedia Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $525,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Expedia Group by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,400 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls bought a new stake in Expedia Group during the 4th quarter valued at $232,000. IMS Capital Management bought a new stake in Expedia Group during the 4th quarter valued at $1,578,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,007 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.71% of the company’s stock.

About Expedia Group

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

Further Reading: Market Capitalization

Receive News & Ratings for Expedia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expedia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.