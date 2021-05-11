BTIG Research Raises MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) Price Target to $17.00

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) had its target price lifted by BTIG Research from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. BTIG Research currently has a buy rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded MGIC Investment from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $14.22.

Shares of MTG stock opened at $14.17 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.65, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.84. MGIC Investment has a 12 month low of $6.05 and a 12 month high of $15.68.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42. MGIC Investment had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 39.04%. Sell-side analysts predict that MGIC Investment will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. MGIC Investment’s payout ratio is 13.04%.

In other MGIC Investment news, EVP James J. Hughes sold 80,051 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.39, for a total value of $1,151,933.89. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 265,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,820,545. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTG. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in shares of MGIC Investment by 47.5% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 353,997 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,903,000 after purchasing an additional 113,997 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its stake in shares of MGIC Investment by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 53,394 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $740,000 after purchasing an additional 11,959 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in shares of MGIC Investment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $356,000. Royce & Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of MGIC Investment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $15,270,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of MGIC Investment by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,319,975 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $18,282,000 after purchasing an additional 171,381 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.86% of the company’s stock.

About MGIC Investment

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Guam. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

