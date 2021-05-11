Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC Makes New $217,000 Investment in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM)

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BAM. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 59.0% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Cordasco Financial Network grew its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 272.3% during the 1st quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Associated Banc Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Brookfield Asset Management from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.69.

NYSE BAM opened at $46.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $72.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,255.45 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a fifty day moving average of $45.46 and a 200-day moving average of $41.21. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.09 and a fifty-two week high of $47.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.37. Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 0.06% and a net margin of 0.11%. The company had revenue of $17.09 billion during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Brookfield Asset Management Inc. will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This is a positive change from Brookfield Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.81%.

Brookfield Asset Management is a leading global alternative asset manager and one of the largest investors in real assets. Our investment focus is on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and private equity assets. Our objective is to generate attractive long-term risk-adjusted returns for the benefit of our clients and shareholders.

