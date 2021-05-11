Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC Makes New Investment in Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS)

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,042 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Carpenter Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new position in shares of Carpenter Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carpenter Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its position in shares of Carpenter Technology by 89.1% during the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 2,042 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Carpenter Technology by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,547 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Carpenter Technology alerts:

CRS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Carpenter Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Carpenter Technology in a report on Friday, February 5th.

Shares of Carpenter Technology stock opened at $41.40 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $40.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.70. Carpenter Technology Co. has a 12-month low of $15.90 and a 12-month high of $48.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 4.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.62 and a beta of 2.28.

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $351.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $368.53 million. Carpenter Technology had a negative net margin of 4.45% and a positive return on equity of 2.48%. Carpenter Technology’s quarterly revenue was down 39.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Carpenter Technology Co. will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This is an increase from Carpenter Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 3rd. Carpenter Technology’s payout ratio is 36.20%.

Carpenter Technology Company Profile

Carpenter Technology Corporation manufactures, fabricates, and distributes specialty metals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. The company offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as drilling tools, and metal powders and parts.

Read More: What causes a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Carpenter Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carpenter Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.