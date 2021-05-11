Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC Raises Stock Position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC raised its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 5.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 99 shares during the quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mechanics Bank Trust Department increased its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 16,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,987,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC boosted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 11.6% during the first quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 18,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,193,000 after acquiring an additional 1,868 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 10.5% during the first quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 3,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. boosted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 12.3% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 3,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC boosted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 14.2% during the first quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 21,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,596,000 after acquiring an additional 2,656 shares during the last quarter. 86.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Marsh & McLennan Companies stock opened at $137.79 on Tuesday. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.51 and a 12-month high of $139.22. The company has a market capitalization of $70.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $127.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $117.24.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.79 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 11.91% and a return on equity of 31.20%. The company’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.64 EPS. Analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be given a dividend of $0.465 per share. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 6th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.91%.

In related news, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 6,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.28, for a total transaction of $706,090.00. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MMC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $126.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $120.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $128.67.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

