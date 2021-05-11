Bunge (NYSE:BG) Reaches New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) reached a new 52-week high on Monday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $72.00 to $92.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Bunge traded as high as $92.38 and last traded at $90.54, with a volume of 968080 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $91.32.

BG has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays raised their price target on Bunge from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Bank of America started coverage on Bunge in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Bunge from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Bunge from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.38.

Get Bunge alerts:

In other Bunge news, Director Paul J. Fribourg sold 223,676 shares of Bunge stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.10, for a total transaction of $18,140,123.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $626,335.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Raul Padilla sold 1,700 shares of Bunge stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.53, for a total value of $133,501.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 108,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,539,823.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 283,331 shares of company stock valued at $22,743,707. 3.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of Bunge by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 14,829 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $972,000 after acquiring an additional 2,334 shares in the last quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Bunge in the 4th quarter worth $219,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Bunge by 103.5% in the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 133,485 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,754,000 after acquiring an additional 67,888 shares in the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Bunge in the 4th quarter worth $686,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Bunge by 59.1% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 395,234 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,918,000 after acquiring an additional 146,749 shares in the last quarter. 77.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $82.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.87 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Bunge (NYSE:BG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $1.58. Bunge had a return on equity of 19.81% and a net margin of 1.34%. The company had revenue of $12.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Bunge Limited will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. This is an increase from Bunge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Bunge’s payout ratio is presently 43.67%.

About Bunge (NYSE:BG)

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Fertilizer, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and vegetable oils and protein meals.

Recommended Story: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Bunge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bunge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.