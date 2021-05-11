BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. Buys 180,000 Shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT)

BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. raised its stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT) by 15.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,330,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 180,000 shares during the period. iShares Convertible Bond ETF accounts for approximately 41.4% of BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda.’s holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF were worth $146,348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ICVT. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 300.0% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 1,708.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $41,000.

ICVT traded down $1.88 on Tuesday, hitting $95.41. 244,106 shares of the company traded hands. iShares Convertible Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $50.43 and a 12-month high of $58.18. The company has a 50 day moving average of $99.66 and a 200-day moving average of $97.75.

