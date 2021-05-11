BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. Invests $159,000 in Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH)

BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new stake in Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $159,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FTCH. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Farfetch by 52.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 39,925,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,547,628,000 after buying an additional 13,737,367 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Farfetch by 352.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,483,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,626,079,000 after purchasing an additional 19,850,348 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Farfetch during the 4th quarter worth approximately $873,875,000. Lone Pine Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Farfetch in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $514,600,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Farfetch by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,166,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,295,000 after acquiring an additional 551,468 shares in the last quarter. 65.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Farfetch from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Farfetch from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Farfetch from $89.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Farfetch from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.00.

NYSE FTCH traded up $0.60 on Tuesday, hitting $41.62. 239,416 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,412,722. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $14.74 billion, a PE ratio of -11.71 and a beta of 3.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.41 and a 200-day moving average of $55.14. Farfetch Ltd has a 12 month low of $12.83 and a 12 month high of $73.87.

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($6.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($6.15). The company had revenue of $540.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $507.10 million. Farfetch had a negative net margin of 77.29% and a negative return on equity of 81.22%. On average, analysts expect that Farfetch Ltd will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Farfetch Profile

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

