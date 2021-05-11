BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. Makes New Investment in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK)

BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. bought a new position in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $756,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARMK. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. acquired a new stake in Aramark during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $827,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Aramark by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 846,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,970,000 after buying an additional 52,914 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Aramark by 13,292.6% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 9,039 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in Aramark by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 21,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $831,000 after buying an additional 3,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Aramark by 990.8% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 27,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,037,000 after acquiring an additional 24,938 shares during the last quarter. 93.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Lauren A. Harrington sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.99, for a total value of $419,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 70,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,946,480.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lynn Mckee sold 94,518 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $3,969,756.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 301,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,666,318. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ARMK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Aramark in a research note on Sunday, March 14th. TheStreet upgraded Aramark from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aramark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Aramark from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aramark presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.25.

NYSE:ARMK traded down $0.83 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $36.79. 71,156 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,952,418. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.07 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $38.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.81. Aramark has a twelve month low of $20.31 and a twelve month high of $43.12.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.10. Aramark had a negative net margin of 3.60% and a negative return on equity of 1.48%. The business had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Aramark will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aramark provides food, facilities, and uniform services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food and Support Services United States, Food and Support Services International, and Uniform and Career Apparel.

