BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. Purchases Shares of 2,000 salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,000 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $424,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CRM. Aspiriant LLC grew its stake in salesforce.com by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 12,871 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418 shares during the period. Ossiam boosted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Ossiam now owns 277,920 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $61,846,000 after buying an additional 14,334 shares in the last quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of salesforce.com by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 38,180 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $8,496,000 after buying an additional 2,830 shares during the period. Deccan Value Investors L.P. increased its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. Deccan Value Investors L.P. now owns 1,205,400 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $268,238,000 after acquiring an additional 212,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 7,758 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,644,000 after acquiring an additional 1,366 shares during the period. 80.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

In other salesforce.com news, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.83, for a total value of $1,009,769.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 69,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,307,769.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Joe Allanson sold 225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.95, for a total transaction of $48,588.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,789,252.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 172,335 shares of company stock valued at $39,205,206 over the last 90 days. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of CRM stock traded up $1.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $215.02. 305,830 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,754,763. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12-month low of $164.57 and a 12-month high of $284.50. The company has a market capitalization of $198.30 billion, a PE ratio of 54.56, a PEG ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $223.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $229.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.74. salesforce.com had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 6.63%. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.68 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CRM. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on salesforce.com from $242.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $270.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $315.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $269.06.

salesforce.com Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

Recommended Story: Do investors pay a separate front-end load every time they buy additional shares?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM).

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.