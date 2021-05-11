BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. Sells 10,000 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. lowered its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 25.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 30,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the period. Alibaba Group makes up 1.9% of BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $6,802,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BABA. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 62.9% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 114 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Firestone Capital Management grew its position in Alibaba Group by 416.7% in the 1st quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 124 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Planned Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. now owns 125 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ForthRight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 40.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $345.00 to $338.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Mizuho increased their price target on Alibaba Group from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Alibaba Group from $316.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Macquarie reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $407.00 target price (down from $421.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, CLSA cut their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $351.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $319.73.

Shares of NYSE BABA traded down $1.35 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $218.18. The stock had a trading volume of 340,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,895,176. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52-week low of $194.03 and a 52-week high of $319.32. The firm has a market cap of $590.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $230.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $251.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

