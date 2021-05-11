Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) Forecasted to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.21 Per Share

Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) – Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Caesars Entertainment in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.21 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.30). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Caesars Entertainment’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.80 EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.31) EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.31 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a report on Monday, April 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $101.00 price objective on the stock. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Macquarie boosted their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Roth Capital lifted their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $95.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Caesars Entertainment has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.19.

Shares of CZR opened at $104.68 on Monday. Caesars Entertainment has a 12 month low of $19.00 and a 12 month high of $106.85. The company has a market cap of $21.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.73 and a beta of 3.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.19, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 2.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $93.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.65.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($2.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.69) by ($0.34). Caesars Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 56.40% and a negative net margin of 47.29%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 259.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 36.9% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 22,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,649,000 after purchasing an additional 5,984 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Caesars Entertainment by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 210,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,626,000 after buying an additional 1,774 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Caesars Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth about $132,892,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in Caesars Entertainment by 105.3% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 56,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,174,000 after acquiring an additional 28,829 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 42.4% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,532,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,970,583,000 after purchasing an additional 7,894,252 shares during the period. 90.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Caesars Entertainment news, COO Anthony L. Carano sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.33, for a total transaction of $2,208,250.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 67,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,000,786.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Thomas Reeg sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.33, for a total transaction of $6,183,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 200,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,712,373.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. The company operates casinos, including poker, keno, and race and online sportsbooks; dining venues, bars, nightclubs, and lounges; hotels; and entertainment venues. It also offers staffing and management services; accessories, souvenirs, and decorative items through retail stores; and online sports betting and iGaming services.

