Caesarstone (NASDAQ:CSTE) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

Caesarstone (NASDAQ:CSTE) was upgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Shares of CSTE stock opened at $16.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $571.31 million, a P/E ratio of 61.44 and a beta of 0.87. Caesarstone has a 1-year low of $9.02 and a 1-year high of $19.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 2.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.81.

Get Caesarstone alerts:

Caesarstone (NASDAQ:CSTE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The construction company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.33. Caesarstone had a net margin of 1.93% and a return on equity of 1.94%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CSTE. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new stake in shares of Caesarstone during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Diametric Capital LP acquired a new stake in Caesarstone during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Caesarstone during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $144,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Caesarstone by 64.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,246 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 4,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Caesarstone during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Institutional investors own 46.96% of the company’s stock.

About Caesarstone

Caesarstone Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets engineered quartz surfaces under the Caesarstone brand in the United States, Australia, Canada, Latin America, Asia, Israel, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's engineered quartz slabs are primarily used as kitchen countertops in the renovation and remodeling construction end markets, as well as in new buildings construction market.

Further Reading: How to calculate compound interest

Receive News & Ratings for Caesarstone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caesarstone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.