Caesarstone (NASDAQ:CSTE) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

Caesarstone (NASDAQ:CSTE) was upgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Shares of CSTE stock opened at $16.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $571.31 million, a P/E ratio of 61.44 and a beta of 0.87. Caesarstone has a 1-year low of $9.02 and a 1-year high of $19.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 2.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.81.
Caesarstone (NASDAQ:CSTE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The construction company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.33. Caesarstone had a net margin of 1.93% and a return on equity of 1.94%.
About Caesarstone
Caesarstone Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets engineered quartz surfaces under the Caesarstone brand in the United States, Australia, Canada, Latin America, Asia, Israel, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's engineered quartz slabs are primarily used as kitchen countertops in the renovation and remodeling construction end markets, as well as in new buildings construction market.
Further Reading: How to calculate compound interest
Receive News & Ratings for Caesarstone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caesarstone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.