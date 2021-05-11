Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec Sells 400,000 Shares of H2O Innovation Inc. (CVE:HEO) Stock

H2O Innovation Inc. (CVE:HEO) insider Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec sold 400,000 shares of H2O Innovation stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.46, for a total value of C$984,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,232,327 shares in the company, valued at C$22,711,524.42.

Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 3rd, Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec sold 400,000 shares of H2O Innovation stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.53, for a total transaction of C$1,011,880.00.

Shares of CVE:HEO opened at C$2.57 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$2.52 and a 200-day moving average price of C$2.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.36, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.79. H2O Innovation Inc. has a 52-week low of C$0.88 and a 52-week high of C$3.70. The firm has a market capitalization of C$201.44 million and a P/E ratio of -183.57.

H2O Innovation (CVE:HEO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported C$0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.01 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$34.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$36.65 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that H2O Innovation Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity cut H2O Innovation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from C$2.60 to C$3.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th.

About H2O Innovation

H2O Innovation Inc provides integrated water treatment solutions based on membrane filtration technology. The company operates through three segments: Water Technologies and Services, Specialty Products, and Operation and Maintenance Services. It offers systems and equipment for the production of drinking and industrial process water, reclamation and reuse of water, and desalination of seawater and treatment of wastewater; and provides products and membrane filtration systems' spare parts, such as pumps, valves, membranes, filters, media, and other replacement parts.

