Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.50 EPS

Posted by on May 11th, 2021

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.50, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $651.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $603.11 million. Callaway Golf had a negative net margin of 7.57% and a positive return on equity of 9.87%. The business’s revenue was up 47.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS.

NYSE ELY traded up $3.16 on Tuesday, hitting $33.09. 154,687 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,813,740. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Callaway Golf has a fifty-two week low of $10.80 and a fifty-two week high of $32.59. The company has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of -25.66 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.64.

ELY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Callaway Golf from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Callaway Golf from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Callaway Golf from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of Callaway Golf from $26.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Callaway Golf from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.58.

About Callaway Golf

Callaway Golf Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells golf clubs and golf balls, apparel, gear, and other products. It operates through two segments, Golf Equipment; and Apparel, Gear and Other. The Golf Equipment segment provides drivers, fairway woods, hybrids, irons, wedges and packaged sets, putters, and pre-owned golf clubs under the Callaway and Odyssey brands, as well as golf balls under the Callaway Golf and Strata brand names.

See Also: What is a balanced fund?

Earnings History for Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY)

Receive News & Ratings for Callaway Golf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Callaway Golf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit