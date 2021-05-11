Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.50 EPS

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.50, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $651.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $603.11 million. Callaway Golf had a negative net margin of 7.57% and a positive return on equity of 9.87%. The business’s revenue was up 47.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS.

NYSE ELY traded up $3.16 on Tuesday, hitting $33.09. 154,687 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,813,740. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Callaway Golf has a fifty-two week low of $10.80 and a fifty-two week high of $32.59. The company has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of -25.66 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.64.

ELY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Callaway Golf from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Callaway Golf from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Callaway Golf from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of Callaway Golf from $26.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Callaway Golf from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.58.

Callaway Golf Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells golf clubs and golf balls, apparel, gear, and other products. It operates through two segments, Golf Equipment; and Apparel, Gear and Other. The Golf Equipment segment provides drivers, fairway woods, hybrids, irons, wedges and packaged sets, putters, and pre-owned golf clubs under the Callaway and Odyssey brands, as well as golf balls under the Callaway Golf and Strata brand names.

