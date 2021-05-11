Calton & Associates Inc. Acquires 1,356 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

Calton & Associates Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 4.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 33,278 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,356 shares during the quarter. Calton & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,819,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BND. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 310.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 6,285 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 9,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $866,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Moller Financial Services raised its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Moller Financial Services now owns 102,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,083,000 after buying an additional 4,296 shares during the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Capital Management raised its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Alaska Permanent Capital Management now owns 1,338,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,030,000 after buying an additional 21,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Advisors LLC now owns 16,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

NASDAQ:BND traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $85.00. 29,071 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,626,145. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $85.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.72. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $84.22 and a 1 year high of $89.59.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th were paid a $0.131 dividend. This represents a $1.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 3rd.

Featured Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.