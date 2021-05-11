Calton & Associates Inc. Has $13.64 Million Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Calton & Associates Inc. decreased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 33.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 179,730 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 90,173 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF makes up 2.7% of Calton & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Calton & Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $13,636,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Essex Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,898 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 19,157 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,453,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Chemung Canal Trust Co. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. now owns 21,819 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,656,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Financial Insights Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Financial Insights Inc. now owns 4,240 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Finally, BBR Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. BBR Partners LLC now owns 18,195 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,328,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. 77.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSEARCA:EFA traded down $1.27 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $78.71. 900,190 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,843,445. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $77.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.83. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $54.01 and a 1-year high of $80.67.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

