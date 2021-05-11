Calton & Associates Inc. Lowers Holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)

Calton & Associates Inc. cut its stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) by 18.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,328 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,144 shares during the quarter. Calton & Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF were worth $1,241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PFF. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 24.3% during the first quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 73,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,831,000 after purchasing an additional 14,400 shares during the last quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $745,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC now owns 25,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $993,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 6,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000.

PFF stock traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $38.29. The company had a trading volume of 114,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,307,703. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $38.58 and a 200 day moving average of $38.13. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF has a 12 month low of $32.87 and a 12 month high of $39.03.

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

