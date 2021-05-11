Calton & Associates Inc. Purchases 954 Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Calton & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,065 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 954 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF were worth $1,645,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 38,000.0% in the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 381 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the 1st quarter worth $48,000.

NYSEARCA SLYV traded down $1.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $84.01. The company had a trading volume of 1,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 430,079. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 1-year low of $39.17 and a 1-year high of $87.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $83.13 and a 200 day moving average of $72.59.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

