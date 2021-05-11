Calton & Associates Inc. Raises Stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Calton & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 74,547 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,668 shares during the period. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF makes up about 0.7% of Calton & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Calton & Associates Inc. owned about 0.07% of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF worth $3,410,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Grimes & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 14,235.6% during the 4th quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 1,843,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,830,554 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,638,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,819,000 after buying an additional 359,998 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 52,576.3% in the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,513,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,223,000 after buying an additional 1,510,518 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $57,063,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 39.2% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 982,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,850,000 after buying an additional 276,867 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF alerts:

Shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF stock traded down $0.05 on Tuesday, hitting $45.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,493,518. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 52-week low of $41.42 and a 52-week high of $46.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $45.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.59.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.